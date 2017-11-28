Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Scores three points
Ojeleye gathered three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across seven minutes Monday against the Pistons.
Ojeleye is shooting 29.5 percent from behind the arc during his rookie year. He'll likely continue to struggle seeing the court this season since he seems to be outside the normal rotation.
