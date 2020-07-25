Ojeleye chipped in two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one turnover over 13 minutes of run Friday's Orlando bubble scrimmage loss to OKC.

Ojeleye was one of eight Boston reserves to see double-digit minutes in the scrimmage. Boston is hoping the muscular wing can provide solid 3-and-D bench production during the play-in games leading to the playoffs. During his 61 appearances before the sports stoppage, Ojeleye shot 36.7 percent from behind the arc and averaged 0.6 treys per contest. He might see a bit more run during these play-in games as coach Brad Stevens tries to keep his regulars fresh for the playoffs. So far this season, Ojeleye has averaged 14.6 minutes per contest.