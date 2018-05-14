Ojeleye chipped in three points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 15 minutes in Sunday's 108-83 ECF Game 1 win over Cleveland.

Ojeleye's main goal in this series will be to chip in off the bench with sturdy defense against LeBron James. Any scoring from the second-round rookie will be icing on the cake. No one Celtic can shut down LeBron. But the burly Ojeleye can allow Marcus Morris and other Boston defenders a brief respite during the on going battle versus King James. Ojeleye and his Boston teammates will look to continue their winning ways Tuesday night at home for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.