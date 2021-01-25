Ojeleye generated six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 17 minutes in Sunday's 141-103 home blowout win over the Cavaliers.

Boston controlled this one through all four quarters, putting an end to their three-game losing streak. Ojeleye and other reserves were able to play substantial minutes with the game well in hand. Through 14 games, the Ox is shooting 37.2 percent from behind the arc, adding credence to his 3-and-D label. He's also averaging what would be a career-high 18.4 minutes per game. Ojeleye might see a slight downturn in minutes with the return Monday of Jason Tatum.