Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 26 minutes during blowout win
Ojeleye mustered three points (1-2 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 103-73 blowout win over the Knicks.
With Marcus Smart (finger) out for at least another week, Boston will turn to rookies Ojeleye and Abdel Nader to help fill the void. The Celtics expect strong 3-and-D play from Ojeleye, which leaves little opportunity for him to gather stats, despite the uptick in minutes. Wednesday's blowout win also created extra minutes for Ojeleye and other reserves. The 26 minutes of run was Ojeleye's highest total since December 13th. Expect 15 plus minutes, but little else, from Ojeleye in Friday's matchup at home versus the Hawks. The second round rookie has only scored in double digits once this season.
