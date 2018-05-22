Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 9 minutes in Game 4 loss
Ojeleye banged out three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 9 minutes in Monday's 111-102 ECF Game 4 loss in Cleveland.
Ojeleye played his standard 3-and-D role for nine brief minutes as only one of three Celtic reserves to see playing time Monday night. While Ojeleye played admirable defense against LeBron James and others, his limited offensive skills contributed to a minus 14 plus/minus rating. Due to multiple Boston injuries, expect the rookie Ojeleye to continue to see minutes in Game 5, which is Wednesday night in Boston.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 15 minutes in ECF Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Headed to bench vs. Sixers•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting again in Game 6•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Will pick up start in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Remains on bench Friday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....