Ojeleye banged out three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 9 minutes in Monday's 111-102 ECF Game 4 loss in Cleveland.

Ojeleye played his standard 3-and-D role for nine brief minutes as only one of three Celtic reserves to see playing time Monday night. While Ojeleye played admirable defense against LeBron James and others, his limited offensive skills contributed to a minus 14 plus/minus rating. Due to multiple Boston injuries, expect the rookie Ojeleye to continue to see minutes in Game 5, which is Wednesday night in Boston.