Ojeleye saw only two minutes of run and missed his only shot during Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.

The muscular wing seems to have taken a back seat to rookie Grant Williams on the Boston depth chart. Ojeleye has averaging a hair under 10 minutes per contest, which is a slight dip from last year. Of a deeper concern is Ojeleye has yet to drain a three pointer, seriously hurting his chances to earn the "3-and-D" moniker. Ojeleye and his teammates now head to Dallas for Monday's matchup with the Mavs.