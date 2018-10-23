Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees seven minutes in loss
Ojeleye eked out two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 7 minutes in Monday's 93-90 ugly home loss to the Magic.
The three-and-D specialist has struggled to receive playing time during the first four games of the season, having received one DNP and averaging only 2.5 minutes of run during the other three contests. Ojeleye averaged 16 minutes per game last season when Boston was battling injuries. Last night's seven minutes of play were a season high for the sophomore. Minutes will probably remain hard to come by now that a healthy Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving have returned. Ojeleye's fastest path to playing time, outside of waiting for injuries, would be to catch fire from deep, as Boston has a shot a poor 41 percent from the field over it's past two games.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Contract guaranteed for 2018-19•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Drops 21 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 9 minutes in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 15 minutes in ECF Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Headed to bench vs. Sixers•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting again in Game 6•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...