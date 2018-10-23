Ojeleye eked out two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 7 minutes in Monday's 93-90 ugly home loss to the Magic.

The three-and-D specialist has struggled to receive playing time during the first four games of the season, having received one DNP and averaging only 2.5 minutes of run during the other three contests. Ojeleye averaged 16 minutes per game last season when Boston was battling injuries. Last night's seven minutes of play were a season high for the sophomore. Minutes will probably remain hard to come by now that a healthy Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving have returned. Ojeleye's fastest path to playing time, outside of waiting for injuries, would be to catch fire from deep, as Boston has a shot a poor 41 percent from the field over it's past two games.