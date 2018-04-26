Ojeleye will remain in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Bucks on Thursday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

The Celtics opted to go with a smaller lineup in Game 5 that featured Ojeleye in the starting five over Aron Baynes, helping Boston secure the win and take a 3-2 lead in the series. As a result of that success, coach Brad Stevens will go with Ojeleye in the top unit once again, though his impact will largely be defensively as he attempts to slow down Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ojeleye finished finished Game 5 with just five points and seven rebounds across 31 minutes, showing he has a fairly limited upside for DFS purposes.