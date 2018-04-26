Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting again in Game 6
Ojeleye will remain in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Bucks on Thursday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
The Celtics opted to go with a smaller lineup in Game 5 that featured Ojeleye in the starting five over Aron Baynes, helping Boston secure the win and take a 3-2 lead in the series. As a result of that success, coach Brad Stevens will go with Ojeleye in the top unit once again, though his impact will largely be defensively as he attempts to slow down Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ojeleye finished finished Game 5 with just five points and seven rebounds across 31 minutes, showing he has a fairly limited upside for DFS purposes.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Will pick up start in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Remains on bench Friday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting Friday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Averaging 23 minutes over past seven games•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 26 minutes during blowout win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....