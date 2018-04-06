Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting Friday
Ojeleye will draw the start for Friday's contest against the Bulls, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
With Al Horford (rest) and Jayson Tatum (rest) out, coach Brad Stevens was forced to make lineup change. As a result, Ojeleye will start at the forward spot next to Marcus Morris.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Remains on bench Friday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Averaging 23 minutes over past seven games•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 26 minutes during blowout win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Out Sunday vs. Nets•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....