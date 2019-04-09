Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting Tuesday
Ojeleye will start Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Coach Brad Stevens is resting most of his key players for the team's final regular-season game. As a result, Ojeleye will make his third start of the year. In two prior starts, he's averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 19.5 minutes.
