Ojeleye will start Thursday's game against the Wizards, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
With most of Boston's key players getting the day off, Ojeleye will join the starting five for the team's seeding game finale. In his five previous starts this season, he's averaging 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 22.0 minutes.
