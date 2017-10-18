Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Surprisingly sees the floor in Celtics' season opener
Ojeleye was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and failed to collect any other stats during his surprising 9 minute in Tuesday's 102-99 season opening loss in Cleveland.
Gordon Hayward's horrific leg injury forced Boston to experiment with some unusual lineups, which included nine minutes of surprising floor time for the second-round rookie Ojeleye. The 6-7 wing drained 2.1 treys per game during his junior year at SMU. Boston is hoping he can provide similar outside shooting and tough defense off the bench. With Hayward likely out for the season, Ojeleye will receive a few more opportunities to prove he deserves to stay in The Association.
