Ojeleye (back) has been upgraded to "semi-questionable", according to Brad Stevens, for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

It appears Ojeleye went through shootaround with less pain than expected, but there remains a strong chance he won't play Wednesday. If he's ultimately sidelined, Abdel Nader and Jayson Tatum are strong candidates to both see expanded workloads.