Ojeleye will enter the starting lineup for Game 5 against the Bucks on Tuesday, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.

The Celtics are opting to go with a smaller lineup Tuesday, shifting Aron Baynes to the bench, while going with Ojeleye as a starter. Averaging just 11.3 minutes over the first four games of the series, Ojeleye's promotion ahead of Game 5 should result in an uptick in his overall playing time and production. That said, he's still a risky fantasy play and is no more than a punt-play for Tuesday's DFS slate.