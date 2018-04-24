Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Will pick up start in Game 5
Ojeleye will enter the starting lineup for Game 5 against the Bucks on Tuesday, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.
The Celtics are opting to go with a smaller lineup Tuesday, shifting Aron Baynes to the bench, while going with Ojeleye as a starter. Averaging just 11.3 minutes over the first four games of the series, Ojeleye's promotion ahead of Game 5 should result in an uptick in his overall playing time and production. That said, he's still a risky fantasy play and is no more than a punt-play for Tuesday's DFS slate.
More News
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Remains on bench Friday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting Friday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Averaging 23 minutes over past seven games•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Sees 26 minutes during blowout win•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....