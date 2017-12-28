Ojeleye (back) will sit out Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Ojeleye is still dealing with some soreness in his back and the Celtics will remain cautious with their rookie and hold him out for a third straight contest. His next shot to play will be Sunday against the Nets, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. The Celtics are getting Marcus Morris (knee) back Thursday, which should help make up for the loss of Ojeleye. Abdel Nader and Jayson Tatum could pick up a few extra minutes as well.