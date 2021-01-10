Ojeleye (COVID-19 protocols) is out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Ojeleye is one of nine players for the Celtics who won't be with the team for Sunday's game. Aaron Nesmith will jump into a large role due to the team's virus outbreak.
