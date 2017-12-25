Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Won't play vs. Wiz
Ojeleye (back) will not play Monday against Washington, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.
The rookie was listed as doubtful coming into the day, so it's no surprise that he's been officially ruled out while battling soreness in his lower-back. Ojeleye had been playing roughly 15 minutes per night over the past month, and his absence could result in slightly increased playing time for the likes of Marcus Morris, Abdel Nader, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, depending on how coach Brad Stevens handles his rotation. Ojeleye should be considered questionable to play Wednesday in Charlotte.
