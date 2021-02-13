Ojeleye has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Pistons due to a sore right knee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Ojeleye started Friday's contest, but he limped off the court in the third quarter and will be unable to return for the remainder of the second half. Prior to his departure, he logged nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 23 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return Sunday against the Wizards.