Celtics' Shane Larkin: Agrees to join Celtics
Larkin agreed to a deal Thursday to join the Celtics, international basketball writer David Pick reports.
Larkin played for three years on three different teams in the NBA before heading to the Euroleague last season. There, he played for Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz and averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 29 minutes per game. Now, the point guard is ready to take a second chance at the NBA in Boston, but barring any injuries, Larkin will likely be buried in the team's backcourt rotation.
More News
-
Shane Larkin: Signs one-year deal with Spanish club•
-
Nets' Shane Larkin: Declines player option•
-
Nets' Shane Larkin: Career-high in loss to Nets•
-
Nets' Shane Larkin: Puts up 15 points, eight dimes Sunday•
-
Nets' Shane Larkin: Scores nine points, adds eight assists Wednesday•
-
Nets' Shane Larkin: Efficient from field in victory Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...