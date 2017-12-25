Celtics' Shane Larkin: Available vs. Washington
Larkin (knee) is available for Monday's Christmas Day matchup with the Wizards, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
Larkin missed the last two games with a minor knee issue, but he'll return to availability off the bench Monday. The former Miami star is unlikely to see sufficient minutes to warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.
