Larkin snuck in four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes in Saturday's 109-105 loss to Golden State.

Larkin has now seen 39 minutes of play over Boston's first two games without Marcus Smart (hand). With Smart expected to be out until February 9th, Larkin should see an uptick in the 11 minutes per game he's averaged this season. That said, the 25-year-old veteran is still only relevant in extremely deep leagues. Larkin is firmly entrenched behind Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier on the Celtic point guard depth chart.