Head coach Brad Stevens said Larkin did not play in the second overtime of Wednesday's 125-124 loss to the Warriors because he was on a minutes restriction, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Larkin, who is working his way back from a knee injury that kept him sidelined all of February, was capped at 24 minutes Wednesday, finishing the night with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, two steals and one rebound. It's unclear if he'll remain on a minutes restriction for Friday's game.