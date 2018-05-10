Celtics GM Danny Ainge stated Thursday that Larkin (shoulder) would likely be unavailable until late in the Eastern Conference Finals, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.

This all but certainly rules out Larkin for the first two games of the series, which are set to take place Sunday and Tuesday. Ainge's statements fall right in line with those of head coach Brad Stevens on Wednesday, when he said Larkin would be out for the foreseeable future. If anything, Ainge may be a little more optimistic, but the Celtics will have to take the Cavaliers into deep waters to see Larkin's prospective availability come to fruition. The veteran guard had been a steady rotation player through the first ten games of the postseason, averaging 4.1 points and 2.0 assists across 15.2 minutes.