Celtics' Shane Larkin: Celtics hoping he can return this series
Celtics GM Danny Ainge stated Thursday that Larkin (shoulder) would likely be unavailable until late in the Eastern Conference Finals, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.
This all but certainly rules out Larkin for the first two games of the series, which are set to take place Sunday and Tuesday. Ainge's statements fall right in line with those of head coach Brad Stevens on Wednesday, when he said Larkin would be out for the foreseeable future. If anything, Ainge may be a little more optimistic, but the Celtics will have to take the Cavaliers into deep waters to see Larkin's prospective availability come to fruition. The veteran guard had been a steady rotation player through the first ten games of the postseason, averaging 4.1 points and 2.0 assists across 15.2 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Likely out indefinitely•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Unavailable for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Will undergo more tests on shoulder•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Leaves Game 4 with shoulder injury•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Flirts with triple-double in start•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Will start Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....