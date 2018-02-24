Larkin (knee) will be available for limited minutes Saturday against the Knicks, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Larkin was held out of Friday's win over Detroit, but he'll return on the second night of a back-to-back, albeit with a restriction of 10-12 minutes. The former Miami standout's role has varied on a nightly basis when healthy, so it's entirely possible that the minutes limit won't impact his role off the bench.