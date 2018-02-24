Celtics' Shane Larkin: Cleared for limited return
Larkin (knee) will be available for limited minutes Saturday against the Knicks, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Larkin was held out of Friday's win over Detroit, but he'll return on the second night of a back-to-back, albeit with a restriction of 10-12 minutes. The former Miami standout's role has varied on a nightly basis when healthy, so it's entirely possible that the minutes limit won't impact his role off the bench.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...