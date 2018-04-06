Larkin (illness) will be available for Friday's game against the Bulls, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

An illness kept Larkin out of the previous three games, but he'll be back in action Friday for the shorthanded Celtics, who will still be without a number of regulars. In addition to injuries to Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, and Gordon Hayward, Boston will rest Al Horford and Jayson Tatum.