Celtics' Shane Larkin: Cleared to play Wednesday
Larkin (knee) is active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Abby Chin of NBC Sports reports.
Larkin popped up on the injury report earlier this week, missing Monday's tilt with the Nuggets due to a sore right knee. However, after testing it out during pregame warmups Wednesday, Larkin feels healthy enough to give it a go and should be in line for extended minutes. The Celtics are set to be without both Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (hand), so as long as the knee doesn't give him any issues during the game, look for Larkin to see an elevated role in the backcourt as the top backup behind Terry Rozier.
