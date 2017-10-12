Celtics' Shane Larkin: Collects nine points
Larkin gathered nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds through 12 minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets.
Larkin was the last point guard off the bench Wednesday. With Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart lined up to have important bench roles this season, the 25-year-old will likely be playing reserve minutes during the regular season, if he makes the final 15-man roster.
