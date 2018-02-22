Celtics' Shane Larkin: Did not practice Wednesday
Larkin (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
In early February, it was reported that Larkin would be out through the All-Star break and it appears the absence could potentially last longer. While it's not clear how his knee is feeling, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons at this time. Larkin likely won't see much time if he is able to go as Marcus Smart has been cleared to play and will cut into the minutes Larkin was seeing prior to his injury.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Will sit vs. Blazers•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Ruled out Friday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Questionable with right knee soreness•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Questionable Wednesday vs. New York•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...