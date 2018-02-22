Larkin (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

In early February, it was reported that Larkin would be out through the All-Star break and it appears the absence could potentially last longer. While it's not clear how his knee is feeling, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons at this time. Larkin likely won't see much time if he is able to go as Marcus Smart has been cleared to play and will cut into the minutes Larkin was seeing prior to his injury.