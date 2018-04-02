Larkin (illness) was discharged from the hospital on Monday, Jay King of MassLive.com reports. He will miss the Celtics' next two games.

Larkin was scratched from Saturday's game against the Raptors with flu-like symptoms, and he spent the better part of the last two days in a local hospital. While his release is certainly an encouraging sign, Larkin will be held out of Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, as well as Wednesday's matchup with Toronto. With Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart both out and Terry Rozier considered questionable to play Tuesday, the Celtics may be forced to get creative with their backcourt alignments.