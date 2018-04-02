Celtics' Shane Larkin: Discharged from hospital, out next two games
Larkin (illness) was discharged from the hospital on Monday, Jay King of MassLive.com reports. He will miss the Celtics' next two games.
Larkin was scratched from Saturday's game against the Raptors with flu-like symptoms, and he spent the better part of the last two days in a local hospital. While his release is certainly an encouraging sign, Larkin will be held out of Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, as well as Wednesday's matchup with Toronto. With Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart both out and Terry Rozier considered questionable to play Tuesday, the Celtics may be forced to get creative with their backcourt alignments.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Scratched due to illness•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Nine rebounds in solid bounce-back game•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Does very little Sunday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Capped at 24 minutes Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Remains restricted to 15-to-17 minutes•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Heading back to bench Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...