Larkin totaled just six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 104-93 victory over Sacramento.

Larkin saw 18 minutes of court-time Sunday but did basically nothing in that time. His playing time had fluctuated over the past three weeks and seems to be based on the production of others around him. He has managed to put up some occasional streaming value but is basically irrelevant in standard leagues at this stage.