Celtics' Shane Larkin: Fills in admirably for Irving in win
Larkin generated 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one rebound across 17 minutes in Friday's 90-87 win over the Hornets.
Larkin saw some unexpected run with Kyrie Irving (concussion) exiting the game less than two minutes in. The 25-year-old saw a season-high amount of minutes and produced with them, with his point total easily his best of the season thus far. Larkin could see another decent workload against the Raptors on Sunday if Irving is unable to suit up for that contest.
