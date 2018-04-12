Larkin tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 win over the Nets.

Larkin got the start with Terry Rozier resting, coming through with an excellent showing in the boards and missing out on a triple-double by just three assists. Rozier should command all the minutes he can handle during the postseason, limiting Larkin to sporadic usage off the bench.