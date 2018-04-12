Celtics' Shane Larkin: Flirts with triple-double in start
Larkin tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 win over the Nets.
Larkin got the start with Terry Rozier resting, coming through with an excellent showing in the boards and missing out on a triple-double by just three assists. Rozier should command all the minutes he can handle during the postseason, limiting Larkin to sporadic usage off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Will start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Won't play vs. Bucks•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Discharged from hospital, out next two games•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....