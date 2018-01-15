Celtics' Shane Larkin: Goes through full practice
Larkin (illness) went through a full practice Monday, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
Larkin was held out of Saturday's session due to an illness, but he's moved past the ailment and should be considered fully healthy in advance of Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Misses Saturday's practice with illness•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Available vs. Washington•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Probable against Wizards•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Available to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: To undergo MRI on knee•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...