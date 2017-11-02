Celtics' Shane Larkin: Grabs season-high five boards in Wednesday's win
Larkin had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in eight minutes during Wednesday's 113-86 win over the Kings.
Larkin has appeared in seven of eight contests, but he is averaging just 10.6 minutes per night. Barring an injury to one of the three point guards ahead of Larkin on the depth chart (Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier), the 25-year-old journeyman is at best a dart throw in daily fantasy leagues.
