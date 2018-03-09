Larkin will come off the bench for Thursday's contest against the Timberwolves, as Kyrie Irving (knee) returns to the starting five.

Larkin drew the start during Monday's win over the Bulls with Irving not available, posting nine points, four boards, four assists and two steals across 16 minutes. With Irving back in the fold, however, he'll seemingly go back to his usual role. On the year, he's averaging 3.5 points across 11.4 minutes per game.