Larkin left Monday's Game 4 in the first quarter with a left shoulder injury and is questionable to return, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.

The fact that Larkin hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the contest entirely is somewhat encouraging that the injury isn't overly serious. That said, it's still a toss-up for whether or not Larkin ultimately gets back in the game, so keep an eye out for another update in the near future. Larkin played just two minutes before heading to the locker room.