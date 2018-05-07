Celtics' Shane Larkin: Leaves Game 4 with shoulder injury
Larkin left Monday's Game 4 in the first quarter with a left shoulder injury and is questionable to return, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.
The fact that Larkin hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the contest entirely is somewhat encouraging that the injury isn't overly serious. That said, it's still a toss-up for whether or not Larkin ultimately gets back in the game, so keep an eye out for another update in the near future. Larkin played just two minutes before heading to the locker room.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Flirts with triple-double in start•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Will start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Won't play vs. Bucks•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....