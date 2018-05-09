Celtics head coach Brad Stevens relayed Wednesday that Larkin (shoulder), who was ruled out for Game 5 against the 76ers, likely won't be available for the foreseeable future.

Though Stevens suggested tests on Larkin's sprained left shoulder revealed that surgery likely won't be necessary, the point guard is "very, very sore." With those comments in mind, Larkin will likely need to practice without too much discomfort before the Celtics consider reintegrating him into the rotation. That seems unlikely to happen for the duration of the Celtics' series with the 76ers, and Larkin probably won't be ready to go for the Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Cavaliers either, should Boston advance. A clearer timetable for Larkin should emerge in the days to follow, but it looks like Marcus Smart will step in as the primary backup at point guard behind Terry Rozier until further notice.