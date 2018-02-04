Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Sunday that Larkin (knee) isn't expected to play until after the All-Star break, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Larkin, who had already been ruled out ahead of Sunday's home game against the Trail Blazers, won't travel with the the Celtics during their two-game road swing that begins Tuesday and will instead be shut down in order for his sore right knee to heal up. Though he's averaging just 11.6 minutes per game for the campaign, Larkin's unavailability for at least the next six games looms large with Kyrie Irving (quadriceps) and Marcus Smart (hand) set to miss Sunday's game and perhaps additional time. Those absences have opened up a temporary starting role to go along with major minutes for Terry Rozier, who followed up his first career triple-double Jan. 31 against the Knicks with a career-high 31 points in Friday's win over the Hawks.