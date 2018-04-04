Celtics' Shane Larkin: Listed as out Wednesday
Larkin (illness) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Larkin is expected to miss a third straight game with an illness that hospitalized him over the weekend. While he's since been released, the Celtics are going to ease him back and as a result, will hold the young guard out once again against the Raptors. Terry Rozier (ankle) is listed as questionable, while Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) remain out, so the Celtics could be very shorthanded in the backcourt once again.
