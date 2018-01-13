Celtics' Shane Larkin: Misses Saturday's practice with illness
Larkin sat out Saturday's practice due to an illness.
It's unclear how serious the illness is, but he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans until more information emerges. If he's ultimately held out, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart would likely spend slightly more time at point guard.
