Larkin 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and four steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 97-94 win in Utah.

Larkin came up big after struggling Monday in Phoenix, leading Boston with an eye-popping plus 25 plus-minus rating. The 5-11 guard also led Boston in rebounds and minutes played during the win. Larkin was one of many impressive stories for Boston, who somehow went 4-0 on this road trip despite missing Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb) and others. Boston stuck with a nine man rotation, as Al Horford (ankle) and Marcus Morris (ankle) were also out. The Celtics will try to extend their five game winning streak Saturday at home versus the East-leading Raptors. Expect Larkin to once again see decent minutes as the first guard off the bench.