Celtics' Shane Larkin: Nine rebounds in solid bounce-back game
Larkin 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and four steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 97-94 win in Utah.
Larkin came up big after struggling Monday in Phoenix, leading Boston with an eye-popping plus 25 plus-minus rating. The 5-11 guard also led Boston in rebounds and minutes played during the win. Larkin was one of many impressive stories for Boston, who somehow went 4-0 on this road trip despite missing Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb) and others. Boston stuck with a nine man rotation, as Al Horford (ankle) and Marcus Morris (ankle) were also out. The Celtics will try to extend their five game winning streak Saturday at home versus the East-leading Raptors. Expect Larkin to once again see decent minutes as the first guard off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Does very little Sunday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Capped at 24 minutes Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Remains restricted to 15-to-17 minutes•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Heading back to bench Thursday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Scores nine points in start•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Starting at point guard Monday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.