Celtics' Shane Larkin: Out for Games 1 and 2, likely out whole series
Larkin (shoulder) has been ruled out for Games 1 and 2 and is unlikely to appear in the series against the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
As expected, Larkin probably won't suit up until late in the Eastern Conference Finals, if at all, as he continues to nurse a left shoulder sprain. So, Marcus Smart will probably see significant minutes at backup point guard behind starter Terry Rozier.
