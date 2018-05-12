Larkin (shoulder) has been ruled out for Games 1 and 2 and is unlikely to appear in the series against the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

As expected, Larkin probably won't suit up until late in the Eastern Conference Finals, if at all, as he continues to nurse a left shoulder sprain. So, Marcus Smart will probably see significant minutes at backup point guard behind starter Terry Rozier.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories