Larkin is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Considering it's just being listed as soreness, it likely won't keep Larkin out for an extended period of time. That said, he'll sit out Thursday for rest, with his next opportunity to play coming on Saturday against the Bulls. Larkin has averaged just 13.9 minutes over the last seven games, so his absence likely won't have a drastic impact on the rotation. If anything, Terry Rozier could pick up a few more minutes in the backcourt without Larkin.