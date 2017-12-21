Celtics' Shane Larkin: Out Thursday with sore knee
Larkin is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Considering it's just being listed as soreness, it likely won't keep Larkin out for an extended period of time. That said, he'll sit out Thursday for rest, with his next opportunity to play coming on Saturday against the Bulls. Larkin has averaged just 13.9 minutes over the last seven games, so his absence likely won't have a drastic impact on the rotation. If anything, Terry Rozier could pick up a few more minutes in the backcourt without Larkin.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: To undergo MRI on knee•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Scores 14 with perfect shooting•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Receives fourth straight DNP-CD Monday night•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Fills in admirably for Irving in win•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Grabs season-high five boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...