Celtics' Shane Larkin: Probable against Wizards
Larkin (left knee soreness) is probable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
He was available to play Saturday after being listed as questionable, but he did not get into the game against the Bulls. If he is available on Christmas Day, he will likely see fewer than 20 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Available to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: To undergo MRI on knee•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Out Thursday with sore knee•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Scores 14 with perfect shooting•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Receives fourth straight DNP-CD Monday night•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...