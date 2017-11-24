Celtics' Shane Larkin: Questionable to play Friday
Larkin is questionable to play Friday against the Magic, Jay King if MassLive.com reports.
Larkin fell during Wednesday's game against Miami and sustained a "whiplash-like" injury, so the Celtics will wait until closer to game time to make a final call on his status.
