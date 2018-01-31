Celtics' Shane Larkin: Questionable Wednesday vs. New York
Larkin (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Larkin missed Monday's contest against the Nuggets due to a sore right knee, which has carried over into Wednesday. With Kyrie Irving (quad) ruled out, Larkin's presence is especially needed. In any event, Terry Rozier should see extra run and could make for an intriguing DFS play.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Ruled out Monday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Averaging 15 minutes per game over last five contests•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Goes through full practice•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Misses Saturday's practice with illness•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Available vs. Washington•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Probable against Wizards•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...