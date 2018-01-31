Larkin (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Larkin missed Monday's contest against the Nuggets due to a sore right knee, which has carried over into Wednesday. With Kyrie Irving (quad) ruled out, Larkin's presence is especially needed. In any event, Terry Rozier should see extra run and could make for an intriguing DFS play.