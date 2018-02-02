Larkin is listed as questionable in the Celtics' official game notes due to right knee soreness.

This is the second third game that Larkin has popped up on the injury report, and while he was cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, he ended up not seeing any playing time in what ended up being a blowout victory. Given that Boston is playing the league-worst Hawks on Friday, it's possible the team remains cautious with its approach, but expect Larkin to be a game-time decision.