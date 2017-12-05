Larkin received his fourth straight DNP-CD during Monday's 111-100 home win over the Bucks.

This was Larkin's eighth DNP-CD of the season. On November 22nd, Larkin experienced an awkward fall versus Miami. He then played four minutes on the 25th versus Indiana, but hasn't seen the floor since. Whether this is due to a sustained injury or Boston's backcourt depth is unknown. At this point, fantasy ballers should obviously look elsewhere for point guard depth.