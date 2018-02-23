Larkin (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

While Larkin was able to practice Friday and did travel with the team to Detroit, he will remain out for at least the first leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set this weekend. The expectation is that Larkin will travel with the team Saturday to New York, and an update on his status should come after shootaround in the morning.